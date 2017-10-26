The Organizational Behaviour Case Competition (OBCC) is the largest student-run competition in Canada. OBCC is organized by the Human Resources Student Association of the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM). This year the OBCC will be based out of the Downtown Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

As delegates, students have the opportunity to develop analytical abilities and presentation skills through the challenging organizational behaviour cases that fit the day-to-day business climate. Students are also presented with workshops to further their learning experience at OBCC. Many students from top business schools across Canada participate, and industry leaders are involved through their sponsorship to the HR Student Association of TRSM, making OBCC a great experience for everyone involved.

Becoming a part of OBCC is a selective process, where teams of 3 to 4 students must come together and fill out an application and provide resumes. If accepted, students will represent their university in the competitive case environment in downtown Toronto.

The case itself is given two and a half hours prior to the presentation. Within that timeframe, students put together their recommendations and prepare a presentation, which is no longer than twenty minutes. Judges pick the three top teams to move on to the final round. The top three teams have fifteen minutes to regroup, and then present their recommendations again – this time in front of other delegates and more judges. A set rating method determines the winners. Prizes are given to the top three teams ranging from $500 to $1,500. Once presentations are finished, students get to participate in networking sessions, learn from industry speakers, and enjoy social nights in Toronto.

OBCC runs from January 18th-20th. The application deadline for OBCC is November 6th, and the registration fee is $195 per delegate. The delegate fee includes the hotel payment, three daily meals, workshops, and social events

If you would like to know more about OBCC, visit their website or email the Human Resources Student Association of the Ted Rogers School of Management at hrsa@ryerson.ca

By: Daniel Timen

Photo: Expedia.ca