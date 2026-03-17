Pints & Politics connects students with decision-makers at UPEI

Students gathered at the Fox & Crow on March 5 for Pints & Politics, an event organized by the UPEI Student Union that aimed to create a more relaxed space for political conversation between students and elected officials.

The event brought together representatives from municipal, provincial, and federal levels of government, giving students an opportunity to speak directly with decision-makers about issues affecting their lives.

According to Erica Kyalo, Vice President External of the UPEI Student Union, the event was designed to make political engagement feel more accessible for students.

“The idea behind Pints & Politics came from a desire to create a space where students could engage with politics in a way that feels approachable and meaningful,” Kyalo said. “Often, political discussions happen in formal environments that can feel intimidating or distant for students.”

By hosting the conversation in a casual setting, the Student Union hoped to encourage students to ask questions and share their perspectives on issues such as the rising cost of living, housing affordability, tuition, and access to mental health supports.

“Many of the issues students care about are shaped by government policy,” Kyalo said. “By bringing elected officials into a student-centred space, we hoped to remind students that their voices matter and that they have the power to participate in shaping those policies.”

During the event, students spoke directly with officials about challenges they face on campus and beyond. Conversations frequently centered around affordability, housing pressures, student financial stress, and mental health supports. Kyalo said one of the most meaningful outcomes was seeing students feel comfortable sharing personal experiences and asking direct questions.

“That kind of dialogue is incredibly valuable because it allows elected officials to hear firsthand about the realities students are facing,” she said. She also noted that many officials took time to listen and engage with students outside of a formal political setting, which helped create a more open and approachable atmosphere. “Those moments of connection can make politics feel more accessible and help build stronger relationships between students and decision-makers,” Kyalo said.

The Student Union hopes events like Pints & Politics will continue to encourage students to participate in civic conversations and recognize the role they play in shaping policies that affect their future.

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