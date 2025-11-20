Global Village returns Nov. 29 with runway, booths, and live performances

The UPEI International Student Office will host its annual Global Village on November 29, starting at 3PM. This event is one of the most popular cultural celebrations on campus and brings students together to share food, traditions, music, and performances from around the world.

Global Village is designed to highlight the diversity of UPEI’s student community. Every year, student groups prepare cultural booths that show traditional items, clothing, snacks, and information about their home countries. Many booths also offer small activities or displays so visitors can learn more about different cultures in a fun and interactive way.

Another major part of Global Village is the fashion runway. Students walk the stage wearing traditional outfits while proudly holding their country’s flag. This is often one of the most photographed moments of the event, as it shows the pride and excitement students feel while representing their heritage. In addition to the runway, the show features live performances such as singing, dancing, and musical presentations. These performances let students share their culture through art, and they always bring a lot of energy to the room.

A large team of students and volunteers have been working behind the scenes to make this year’s Global Village possible. The marketing and communications team has been promoting the event and creating posters and announcements. Greeters will welcome guests and direct them around the space. The decoration and floor management team has been planning the layout and set-up to make sure the event runs smoothly. Volunteers in finance and donations have been helping gather support and resources. The sound and lighting team will make sure performances look and sound great, while the scheduling team has been organizing rehearsals and performance times. Photographers and videographers will be capturing the entire event so students can revisit their favourite moments afterward.

This year’s Global Village will feature booths and performances representing many regions. Participating groups include Africa, Brazil, China, Ecuador, India, Jamaica, Japan, Kerala, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Bahamas, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and many more. The wide range of cultures involved shows just how diverse and talented UPEI’s student body is.

Students who want to join the event, volunteer, or perform can still get involved. Anyone interested can visit the UPEI ISO Instagram page at @upei_iso or email irostu@upei.ca to learn more.

