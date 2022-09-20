By Dana Chatterjee

Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought, and the thought has found words.

– Robert Frost

Even cave dwellers and the earliest shamans expressed themselves through poetry in the form of picture stories, symbols, songs, and tales to chronicle hunts and features of the land on which they survived. There are several styles and types of poetry writing: limerick, sonnet, haiku, acrostic, freestyle, etc. But the one common element for all kinds of poetry is that it is a medium of penning down feelings. To me, poetry is a way of venting out thoughts — the good, the bad and everything in between. It is a reflection of your soul in the rawest form; it is a reflection of how you see the world and the people around you.

I believe that words have the power to break someone and mend them to whole at the same time. Words stringed together, or more like thoughts stringed together, is poetry, and boy, is that a powerful weapon.

I started writing poems at the age of 8; my writing skills have improved vastly since then (thankfully), and I usually write freestyle poetry. I distinctly remember realizing that my poetry actually had the potential to make people feel something when someone started crying after reading one of my pieces. Now I am not a sadist, but that gave me immense joy. I always struggle with expressing my emotions face to face. I have avoided speaking out innumerable times to avoid conflicts, even when I should have stood up for myself. And in all those times, I use poetry as a means of letting out my thoughts. It is my way of expressing the unsaid — all the words I hold back poured out on paper. Sharing my poems out to the world is quite intimidating because it contains all my deepest thoughts, feelings, and fears; but the sense of fulfilment I get when someone else reads them and finally feels like they are not alone makes me want to share them with whoever is willing to read. So, I am going to use “A Poet’s Pen of Light” as a personal diary that will ironically not be personal. And since this column is open to all Panthers, I urge you to use it as a personal diary or rant column too.

It is a human tendency to lash out if emotions keep building up and thoughts keep haunting our minds, and poetry is a beautiful way to let those feelings out. So please share your stories, fears, and experiences; give us a glimpse of who you are. This column can be your safe space where you will not be judged or questioned. I hope this column feels like home — your haven.