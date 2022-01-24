UPEISU President Riley Mackay Resigns from the Student Union

By: Clint Maramag

Riley Mackay resigned as president when he initially thought that his impeachment was finalized due to evidence portraying unprofessionalism – January 24, 2022.

The UPEI Student Council held its council meeting last January 16th to establish the motion of impeachment for Mackay. With the motion pushed forth, the impeachment formalities for Mackay were inevitable.

The UPEISU released a statement regarding this matter and could not give out specific details at this present time. However, another council meeting was held on the 23rd of January to finalize the formalities of the impeachment and supply the public with more information regarding the impeachment motion.

With Mackay gone, the Student Union Council came up with the decision to have UPEISU councilor, Adam Mackenzie, act as the interim president until a new president begins their new term. To see the updated official statement of the UPEISU regarding Mackay’s impeachment, click here .

The Cadre had the opportunity to speak with Riley Mackay and ask for his comments regarding the situation. He said the following:

I am saddened by the way the situation in the UPEISU played out. I was so excited to try and elicit some change for the better at UPEI. In spite of all this, swift action by the SU was taken against me.

Mackay refused to give more information regarding the debate surrounding his motion impeachment due to confidentiality agreements that all members signed upon. However, he did want to emphasize that he is still committed to serving the students if given a second chance, although he also thinks that it is less likely to happen.

I spent months on the campaign with Nathan. The executive team; Leena, Anagha, and Nate, were all working so hard everyday. In the name of students.

Eventually, with all the arising speculations and confusions, Mackay posted another statement on Jan 22nd stating the following on his Instagram story to put a closure on everything that has happened so far:

I, Riley Mackay, wish to resign immediately from the position of President of the UPEISU. In light of the most recent news from UPEISU, I no longer feel comfortable with my elected title. Thank you all very much for all the time and consideration of the SU has offered me over the years.

In the end, Mackay concluded that he was still thankful for all the learned experiences while being in the Student Union.

I am so grateful for everything I have learned about life, in the SU. I am excited to see what comes next for me. Cheers, panthers!