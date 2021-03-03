Executive Candidates for 2021-2022

By Fairouz Gaballa
The debate between individuals running for Vice President Student Life (VPSL), Vice President Academic & External (VPAX), and President for the 2021-2022 school year will be held on Thursday, March 4th. The Cadre will be covering the event and asking the nominees questions. The debate will be recorded and posted on the Cadre’s Facebook page.
Nominee for President:
Samantha MacLean, 4th-year student
Nominee for VPAX:
Anagha Muralidharan, 3rd-year student
Nominees for VPSL:
Sierrah Laybolt, 3rd-year student
Nathan Lacroix, 3rd-year student
Mai Ngoc Nguyen, 3rd-year student
Jedidiah Richards, 3rd-year student
