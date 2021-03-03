March 14, 2021
Executive Candidates for 2021-2022

2 weeks ago
By Fairouz Gaballa

The debate between individuals running for Vice President Student Life (VPSL), Vice President Academic & External (VPAX), and President for the 2021-2022 school year will be held on Thursday, March 4th. The Cadre will be covering the event and asking the nominees questions. The debate will be recorded and posted on the Cadre’s Facebook page.

Nominee for President:

Samantha MacLean, 4th-year student

Nominee for VPAX:

Anagha Muralidharan, 3rd-year student

Nominees for VPSL:

Sierrah Laybolt, 3rd-year student


Nathan Lacroix, 3rd-year student


Mai Ngoc Nguyen, 3rd-year student


Jedidiah Richards, 3rd-year student

