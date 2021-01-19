February 14, 2021
Home » Feature News

UPEI SU Introduces Their First Gaming Service for Students

4 weeks ago
0
236 Views

By Yakosu Umana

Photo Credit: Ashley Lewis, UPEI SU communications officer

In a period of COVID restrictions, gaming is a good way for students to de-stress, says Jose Gonzalez, the UPEI SU Vice President Student Life.

This semester, the UPEISU plan to begin a game console lending service called the Video game co-op program. It is the first across universities in Atlantic Canada.

Gonzalez said there has been no service by the UPEISU to cater for gamers, throughout his four years at the university.

“I feel like we haven’t done much for those people (gamers) and I wanted to leave a service that would stay here after I’m done with this job,” he said.

The service provides a cost-efficient option for students who love gaming, Gonzalez said.

“Gaming can be an expensive hobby. Not all students have the money to spend on the newest games,” says Gonzalez.

“This could be a nice way to satisfy your gaming needs without you having to spend a lot of money.”

The consoles offered in the Video game co-op program are retro classics such as the Sony PlayStation 1, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and the Sega Genesis Mini.

Each console has game titles pre-packaged.

Gonzalez said the program will grow and offer more modern consoles if it receives positive feedback from students.

He said he is glad to introduce such a service at UPEI and he hopes for its continuity.

“I’m definitely proud of the idea, but it ultimately depends on whether students need it. I really hope students see value in this.”

The retro consoles being offered share a likeness with him, Gonzalez said.

“I feel these video game consoles do represent me because I am small, fun and great.”

The service will begin on Jan. 18.

To loan a console, students must fill a waiver form and pay a damage deposit of $20, which will be refunded upon the console returning safely.

Students can borrow consoles for a maximum of two weeks.

Post Views: 236



Trending Now
Four UPEI Alumni to Aid International Students with Scholarship Fund
2 weeks ago
UPEI Sees First Hijab-Wearing Student-Athlete
1 month ago
You may also like
UPEI PsyD Students Organize Support Sessions for BIPOC Students
2 days ago
Workouts to Feel Better
4 days ago
Student Feature: Meet Weiqi Tang
5 days ago
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You are reading
UPEI SU Introduces Their First Gaming Service for Students
Share No Comment