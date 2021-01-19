UPEI SU Introduces Their First Gaming Service for Students

By Yakosu Umana



Photo Credit: Ashley Lewis, UPEI SU communications officer

In a period of COVID restrictions, gaming is a good way for students to de-stress, says Jose Gonzalez, the UPEI SU Vice President Student Life.

This semester, the UPEISU plan to begin a game console lending service called the Video game co-op program. It is the first across universities in Atlantic Canada.

Gonzalez said there has been no service by the UPEISU to cater for gamers, throughout his four years at the university.

“I feel like we haven’t done much for those people (gamers) and I wanted to leave a service that would stay here after I’m done with this job,” he said.

The service provides a cost-efficient option for students who love gaming, Gonzalez said.

“Gaming can be an expensive hobby. Not all students have the money to spend on the newest games,” says Gonzalez.

“This could be a nice way to satisfy your gaming needs without you having to spend a lot of money.”

The consoles offered in the Video game co-op program are retro classics such as the Sony PlayStation 1, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and the Sega Genesis Mini.

Each console has game titles pre-packaged.

Gonzalez said the program will grow and offer more modern consoles if it receives positive feedback from students.

He said he is glad to introduce such a service at UPEI and he hopes for its continuity.

“I’m definitely proud of the idea, but it ultimately depends on whether students need it. I really hope students see value in this.”

The retro consoles being offered share a likeness with him, Gonzalez said.

“I feel these video game consoles do represent me because I am small, fun and great.”

The service will begin on Jan. 18.

To loan a console, students must fill a waiver form and pay a damage deposit of $20, which will be refunded upon the console returning safely.

Students can borrow consoles for a maximum of two weeks.