City of Charlottetown Honours Veterans With Pop-Up Exhibit

By Yakosu Umana

Photo Credits: Yakosu Umana

A pop-up exhibit of army medals, photos and flags is being displayed at the Confederation Court Mall, in Charlottetown.

The exhibit was set up by the city’s Planning and Heritage department to honour army veterans. They partnered with the Prince Edward Island Regiment museum to set it up.

Natalie Munn is the researcher and collections coordinator at the city’s Planning and Heritage department.

She said the pop-up exhibit is a chance to pay respects to veterans without a large gathering.

“In a time when public gatherings are limited due to COVID-19, it is an opportunity for people to stop and reflect on the sacrifice of veterans and their families,” Munn said.

“These exhibits are important to publicly honour and remember those that served and continue to serve our country.”

While setting up the exhibit, some people stopped and shared stories of their relatives who fought in wars or served in the military, Munn said.

“One individual donated a photo of his father at the Soldiers Memorial in 1960 and we included it in the exhibit.”

The exhibit is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday until Nov. 27.

Photo donations for the exhibit can be made to Natalie Munn at nmunn@charlottetown.ca.

