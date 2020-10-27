Top 5 Covid-Friendly Halloween Costumes

By Sam Arseneau

Events in 2020 are looking different since the rise of COVID-19. One of the many celebrations facing changes is Halloween. We have provided a list of the best costumes that also include a face mask for safety.

Winifred (Hocus Pocus)



One of this character’s distinguishing features is her disgusted looking face. With this mask design you can capture that look to its fullest.

Nurse



A tribute to some of the people working hard during the outbreak. This costume is complete with a mask.

Skeleton



Always wanted to go as a skeleton but couldn’t master the makeup? This mask takes care of that for you.

Tiger



Throw it back to the beginning of quarantine when Tiger King was making his debut with this mask. This costume is only for cool cats and kittens.

90’s



For anyone wanting to show their love for the 90’s this mask is a perfect choice. This dixie cup pattern will catch everyone’s attention.

BONUS:

Hannibal Lector



If you’re a lover of all things spooky, this is a perfect mask for you. This tribute to Hannibal’s mask makes for a great nod to the character.