Free online activities to try while social-distancing

By Sam Arseneau

With Canada in quarantine many of us are facing pure boredom. Some of our favourite businesses and hangout spots have closed, and many of the events we planned on attending over the next few weeks have been cancelled. Our collected anguish has been noticed by many, and they want to help!

Many individuals and companies on PEI are providing free online versions of their services to keep people entertained while also keeping up social-distance. The Cadre has found five activities UPEI students might be inclined to check out during this critical time in the coronavirus pandemic.

East Coast Art Party PEI

This company is offering online paint-alongs as well as a contactless shopping experience for their art supplies. The paintings range in theme and the videos stay up on Facebook after their live recording so you can watch at any time. The art supply shopping experience they provide is not free, you still have to buy the supplies, but if you already have painting supplies this is a free activity.

Modo Yoga Charlottetown

Modo Yoga is offering free yoga classes on Instagram Live. The classes are at 9 a.m. and stay on their Instagram for 24 hours. Modo Yoga also has an online platform through their website where they offer yoga sessions. The website yoga sessions are not free, however, they are offering one-month free with the promotion code: MODOISHOME.

Online Concerts

This is not a company, however, many musicians are offering online concerts for their fans. Musicians from around the world are following this trend including Logan Richard, an Island musician. Search Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for musicians preforming. You might just find a new artist you like.

The East Pointers: Annedemic

The East Pointers, a PEI-based band, are reading the classic book Anne of Green Gables live on Facebook every night at 7 p.m. until the book is finished. They are inviting many guests along with them to read chapters of this iconic book. The live readings also stay on their Facebook page after recording so you can listen/watch at any time.

Cole’s Classroom

This photographer is sharing his tips and techniques for sharp photos. His webinar is only 18 minutes long and completely free. This is a good activity for any aspiring photographers or people just wanting to learn a new skill.

These are only some of the online services being offered. New free services are offered daily all around the globe.