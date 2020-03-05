UPEI Iranian Society encourages positivity with #upeilaughchallenge

By Sam Arseneau

Members of the UPEI Iranian Society created the UPEI Laugh Challenge to encourage positive feelings on campus (photo credits: UPEI Iranian Society)

The UPEI Iranian society has created an initiative to show positivity on social media and around campus.

The ‘UPEI Laugh Challenge’ began on March 4th, and the challenge was shared via UPEI Facebook groups.

Iranian Society President Elmira Moghimi spoke to the Cadre about the inspiration for the challenge.

“The way we started in 2020 has not been pleasant for many of us.”

The Iranian community has had to grieve multiple times this year. The crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, loss of a friend Khaled Rezaei, and social and economic challenges in Iran has all negatively affected many at UPEI.

Moghimi pointed out that Iranians are not the only people facing grief and stress this year.

“There’s also people struggling with Coronavirus universally.”

After unexpected tragedies, the UPEI Laugh Challenge was started to help students feel happier.

“We decided to challenge laugh with a core concept of happiness in response to all difficulties that every student would face. We want to combat all negativities. One of the primary ways is to boost our physical and mental health. Being happy and laughing with friends and loved ones would help,” Moghimi said.

“It is easy to capture happy moments with your family, friends, or professors in the classroom or other places, and use the #upeilaughchallenge in order to promote mental health, happiness and laughs not only on the UPEI campus but also across Canada.”

All UPEI students are welcome to participate in the UPEI Laugh Challenge.