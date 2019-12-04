2019-2020 Executive Report Card: Vice President Student Life

By: The Cadre Editorial Board

Before reading our report cards, check out our rubric here. The grade and explanation of each executive report card is the collective opinion of the Cadre Editorial Board.

Tessa Rogers

B

Tessa’s work so far as Vice President Student Life (VPSL) has been relatively successful and consistent. Tessa has made progress in all parts of her mandate and has tried to be “VP Fun” as much as possible.

The VPSL is an important role within the Student Union, tasked with organising events for the student body, hosting campaigns, and assisting clubs and societies. Tessa has done this job well, although in our opinion not much has changed from the previous year.

The most promising idea Tessa promised to bring to UPEI in her mandate was Music Mondays. Music Mondays see UPEISU offer local musicians a chance to perform at the Fox and Crow in a casual setting. Tessa says that Music Mondays have gone over well and have been received well by both attendees and musicians alike, although there has been instances of low attendance.

Arguably the biggest part of the VPSL’s job is putting on the pub nights. These are the events the most students participate in. So far Tessa has put on the Back to School Pub and the Halloween Pub. The Back to School pub was very successful and made a bigger profit than last year, and the Cadre felt that Back to School Pub was done very well. The Halloween Pub saw a huge turnout, but it also had some issues like long wait times to get in. Ultimately, Halloween Pub failed to earn as much profit as it had last year.

Another idea Tessa implemented was changing UPEISU campaigns from five days to three days in hopes of increased student participation. This was thought to be a good idea as it would mean students would not be overwhelmed with a whole week of events to go to. It remains to be seen if this strategy will improve student engagement, the Cadre is aware of campaign events that went very well, but we are also aware of events that went very poorly.

Managing the various clubs and societies on campus is the final aspect of the VPSL mandate, and it is one responsibility that we believe Tessa has excelled with. So far, club activity on campus appears strong and Tessa has helped new clubs and societies gain ratification. Tessa makes it a point to meet with club executives regularly, and Tessa believes that the clubs and societies of UPEI are very engaged.

So far Tessa has done a good job of maintaining the current event and campaign schedule and has offered some minor improvements. Tessa has met all of the job requirements and has made meaningful progress on the things she has promised to do. While changes have been made, the impact of those changes largely remains to be seen.