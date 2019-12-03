2019-2020 Executive Report Card: Vice President Academic and External

By: The Cadre Editorial Board

Before reading our report cards, check out our rubric here. The grade and explanation of each executive report card is the collective opinion of the Cadre Editorial Board.

Sweta Daboo

A

Sweta is meeting all the requirements of her job and has made great progress in fulfilling the goals she set for herself in her mandate. The job of VPAX can be difficult, but Sweta has risen to the challenge and has done the most a student advocate can reasonably be asked to do.

Being Vice President Academic and External comes with the duty of making connections with all levels of government and advocating for students. Sweta meets with politicians and key people to advocate for UPEI students as much as possible and is clearly well educated in what she advocates for. Sweta is a professional and knows how to stand up for the students of UPEI.

One part of her job students do not really hear about is helping students through the academic appeals process. As most of this is confidential her success can be difficult to judge, but her testimony leads us to conclude it is going very well.

Sweta presented a detailed mandate in September with several goals and timelines for her to pay attention to. She started the year strong with “Get Out The Vote” being a top priority. “Get Out The Vote” was a very public campaign with many moving parts. This project was in our opinion one of the more important parts of her mandate, and Sweta did an excellent job.

Sweta has been working hard on all the promises she made in her mandate. She recently published the 2019-2020 policy priorities booklet, which states what the Student Union will be advocating for in the future. The work Sweta has put into developing strong external policies is commendable. Among other projects, Sweta is creating a guidebook for students looking to file academic grievances and is hosting advocacy training for students, both of which are on schedule.

Sweta is passionate about her work for the students. She puts in the time to engage with both UPEI students and the government. Overall, Sweta says she feels as though she is doing everything she possibly can in her role.

Sweta’s clear mandate and organization made assessing her quite easy. She has been making objective progress on her goals and we have full confidence that she will complete her entire mandate. Many advocacy goals can take years before they are achieved, but based off of Sweta’s hard work so far we feel students will be seeing some payoff during her term. All things considered, Sweta’s hard work and evidence-based thinking has strengthened the role of the VPAX, and so far she has kept every promise she made.