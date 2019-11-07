UPEI student forging path towards medical school

By Ben Macintosh

UPEI student Liam Payne stands outside the Chemistry Building (photo credits: Ben Macintosh)

Some people grow up wanting to be doctors, others are drawn to medicine later on in their education.

But Liam Payne, a 21 year-old fourth year chemistry student at UPEI, found himself gravitating towards medicine in the summer of 2018 while doing research at McGill University in Montreal.

The research at McGill opened his eyes to the potential of science improving lives.

“That was kind of the first time that I realised that what I was working on could be used outside of a lab context,” Payne said.

He is currently in the application process for medical schools across the country, recently completing an interview with Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Payne says medicine would allow him to have a more direct impact on people.

“One thing the research lacks for me is the personal connection, so obviously one of the benefits of getting to practice medicine is you get to interface with a lot of different people,” he said.

Traveling to Newfoundland for his interview with MUN was a first for Payne who had never visited the province before.

“It was exciting, for me it was quite eye-opening,” he said. “Actually getting there and seeing people with the same mindset as me was crazy.”

While the process of applying to medical school is exciting, Payne says finishing his degree at UPEI is another important milestone.

“Now I’m at the end of chapter and I don’t really know what’s coming next,” he said.

There is no medical school on PEI, but Payne says that provides him with a different opportunity.

“Being able to experience a different part of the world, a different part of Canada, is appetizing,” Payne said.

For other UPEI students who are thinking about applying to medical school, Payne says UPEI and PEI gives him a unique view compared to applicants from other provinces.

“I think coming from PEI in a way gives you a unique perspective,” he said.

UPEI’s Pre-med society is a valuable resource to any UPEI students wanting to apply to medical school. They have a Facebook page which can help students connect with others in similar situations and help them find the resources to succeed.