The biggest election issues for UPEI students

The Cadre asks UPEI students what they think are the biggest issues of the 2019 federal election.
Video by Evan Lane
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
The Cadre is an editorially autonomous, student-run, not-for-profit multi-media online publication at UPEI. It is a place of learning where students can sharpen their written and oral communication and critical thinking skills.
Leave a Reply