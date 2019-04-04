UPEI exceeds INSPIRE! Campaign goal, says it is ‘only the beginning’

By: Tony Davis



UPEI President Alaa Abd-El-Aziz announced yesterday that the INSPIRE! Campaign has exceeded its $50 million fundraising goal. (Photo by Tony Davis)

UPEI announced yesterday that the INSPIRE! Campaign, through the support of alumni, friends, foundations, companies, and government, has exceeded its campaign goal of $50 million by $256,292.

The campaign, launched in 2015, exists to support four key priorities for the university: sustainable design engineering, experiential and global learning, veterinary medicine, and athletics and recreation.

UPEI President Dr. Alaa S. Abd-El-Aziz says meeting and exceeding the $50 million goal of the INSIPRE! Campaign is only the beginning.

“This is just the first page of our campaign. The INSPIRE! Campaign will be closed as of today, as we reach our goal, but there will be about three or four campaigns started over the next few weeks,” said UPEI president Dr. Alaa S. Abd-El-Aziz.

Some of the new upcoming initiatives will focus on scholarships, but there will also be a major focus on the Robertson Library.

“Our students are teaching us about what they want to see in the library and we have to respect that.”

Abd-El-Aziz said the expansion of the Robertson Library ‘must be one of the next important fundraising initiatives.

“You are going to see during the summer and later this year some renovations for the library.”

UPEI has also secured another $3 million donation from private donors which has been earmarked for several health and wellness initiatives.

“This is a great day for UPEI and our students, faculty and staff. With 3,013 donors—679 of them new—from 10 countries, including all 13 provinces and territories in Canada, and 32 states in the United States, The INSPIRE! Campaign has been a tremendously successful and far-reaching friend- and fund-raising effort,” said Abd-El-Aziz before thanking all of the donors.

The campaign was slated to continue until Oct. 2019, but will now wrap up six months early, during UPEI’s 50th anniversary year.

The efforts weren’t just focused on securing funds, it was about friend-raising and building relationships said MacKay.

“It was important to have people involved who were supporters, not necessarily only alumni, but those connected to, and known by, the different communities that were our four priorities. We have built strong relationships that will benefit UPEI in many ways for years to come.”

MacKay recognized the efforts of Abd-El-Aziz and Myrtle Jenkins-Smith, executive director, and the staff of the department of development and alumni engagement.

“With their leadership and coordination, we’ve not only achieved our goal, but have exceeded it, and ahead of schedule,” said MacKay.

“Those of us who became part of the cabinet and champions are proud to be associated with UPEI, and although today marks the end of the campaign, it will not end our association with this excellent institution.”