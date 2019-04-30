Free upcoming event: native plant landscaping

A red maple from the Macphail Homestead (Photo by Gary Schneider)

By: John Ployer

A free upcoming course promises to teach participants how to use plants native to PEI to beautify their homes and improve wildlife habitat.

The free course, “Native Plant Landscaping,” will be hosted at Macphail Homestead in Orwell on May 4 at 2 pm.

“The use of native plants to improve wildlife habitat, beautify yards and reduce the size of lawns is attracting a lot of attention these days,” says Macphail Homestead.

“A wide variety of native trees, shrubs, wildflowers and ferns can be combined to create everything from wild areas to formal hedges.”

The day begins with a slideshow presentation demonstrating basic plant identification and the best locations to plant native flora.

The course also provides information on berries which are safe for human and animal consumption, and how to use native ferns and shrubbery to create a “constant source of pride for the home gardener.”

Seeing the recent millennial obsession with houseplants, why not get out there and experience the plant life the outdoors has to offer?

Macphail also noted that this is an opportunity to see both the landscaped and natural areas of the historic site and park.

Registration is not required.

For more information, you can contact Macphail at 651-2575, check out their Facebook Page or visit macphailwoods.org.