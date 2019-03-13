Sustainable greeting card company plants seeds at Enactus Regional Competition

By: Chelsea Perry



Enactus UPEI. (Submitted photo)

Bury & Bloom is expecting increased business growth after the regional Enactus competition in Halifax next week.

During the event, students across Atlantic Canada showcase how their community outreach projects and business ventures are making a real impact in Canada and beyond.

Through presentation-based competitions, business leaders serving as judges determine which Enactus teams and student entrepreneurs will be named Regional Champions and move on to the final rounds of competition held at the Enactus Canada National Exposition.

Bury & Bloom is a non-profit organization that is run entirely by a group of students from the University of Prince Edward Island through Enactus UPEI.

Sample Valentine’s Day card from Bury & Bloom on Etsy.

They foster sustainability by addressing one of the major contributors to holiday waste – non-recyclable greeting cards.

The greeting cards are made from blended recycled paper from UPEI and are pressed with wildflower seeds. After the holidays have passed, the cards can be planted directly into the ground. Birthday wishes are temporary, wildflowers are forever.

The Enactus team has landed financial support for the Bury and Bloom project: $2,500 from 3M and $1,714 from Innovation PEI.

Georgia Potter, a founding member of Bury and Bloom, explained that a secondary goal of the business is to educate Island youth on environmental sustainability. The team has begun travelling to PEI classrooms where they are presenting the “green” curriculum which they have developed.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get kids excited about nature and the planet,” says Potter.

The price of a single card is $5.00 with the envelope sold separately to encourage users to reduce unnecessary paper waste. All proceeds go directly back into environmental education for children.

Cards are sold primarily through Etsy. If you live on PEI and want to skip mailing, use the code BUYLOCAL at checkout to void the cost of shipping. Bury & Bloom also partners with local businesses during the holiday season, primarily Princess Auto, which will be carrying cards for Easter.

How will the business change after the regional competition?

“Well, ideally we’ll be moving on to Nationals,” joked Potter. “But either way, we’ll be working to grow the business and reach more kids.”