Candidates for spring election revealed

The SU spring election will take place on March 12th and March 13th via MyUPEI. (Photo by Nathan Hood)

The candidates for the UPEISU’s spring election have been announced.

Voting will take place on Tuesday, March 12th and Wednesday, March 13th via myUPEI. Inquiries or complaints relating to the election can be directed to Michael Ferguson at cro@upeisu.ca.

During the voting period, students will also vote in a referendum to either keep or let go of the student assistance program offered by Aspiria. To keep the program, a majority of voters must vote ‘Yes’, with a minimum 10% voter turnout. The Cadre will be reporting in depth on this topic next week.

Here is the full list of candidates:

Nursing Rep:

Jenny Howatt

Arts Rep (2):

Samantha Arseneau

Henry C Orford

Business Rep (2):

Colin Doran

Dustin Axworthy

Alyssa MacKinnon

Health and Wellness Rep:

Amahri Young

Ombudsperson: