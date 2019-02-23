From the archive: Area man wins on Roll Up the Rim

CHARLOTTETOWN – For Catholics, it’s the season of Lent. For Protestants, it’s the season of “not Lent,” in which they eat as much chocolate around their Catholic friends as possible. For the Jewish, the preparations for Passover are underway, and for Islam, it’s sometimes Ramadan.

But for the true adherents of the religion of Canada, it’s Roll Up the Rim time.

Islanders have been struggling to win much of anything this year, with students claiming to have not won so much as a timbit in over twenty coffees. Regardless, each win is met with communal celebration as everyone eagerly hopes that they’ll get lucky on the next rim.

Jobs, schooling, and families all take a backseat to the coffee addiction for the true prospectors of Roll Up the Rim.

But not everyone is a rough and tough Roll Up the Rim veteran, such as winner Mark Wallace.

Wallace, an American who did not learn about Canadian culture in school, did not know about Roll Up the Rim.

“Down in my town, all we had was a Ma and Pa shop, Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks. Well, I wasn’t related to the Ma and Pa family, and I didn’t have a fancy Mac computer, so I really just grew up on Dunkin Donuts,” Wallace explained.

Wallace was surprised by the amount of variety here in Charlottetown, but was disappointed that the local Dunkin Donuts had closed years before his arrival. Wallace had been going between Subway’s brand, McDonald’s brand and the coffee served on campus, none of which employ a rim rolling style contest.

After hearing so much about Tim Hortons, Wallace decided to give it a shot.

“I’ve never been much of a gambling man. It’s illegal in most parts of the states back home,“ said Wallace.

“But I was feeling chintzy, so I thought I’d take my chances.”

Wallace strolled into the Tim Hortons shop, placing an order for ‘a coffee with two cream, two sugar’ like the rookie he is. After finishing his double-double, Wallace rolled up the rim. On his first try he rolled up the wrong side of the cup, something Wallace accounted to beginner’s nerves.

After finding the correct spot to roll, he pushed on the cardboard and immediately jumped up shouting that he had won on his first try.

“The crowd was great, the Canadian folks are really supportive of winners, everyone was asking what I won, but I was too excited to speak.”

Wallace and his entourage of cheering fans headed back for the counter. The cashier congratulated Wallace on his victory and asked him what he’d like.

“So I asked her for another cup,” Wallace said, “I won a free ‘Play Again’.”

Congratulations to Mark Wallace, our Roll Up the Rim Winner of the Week.