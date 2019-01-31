UPEI Student Union anonymously sent good vibes

By: Tony Davis



The UPEI Student Union anonymously received ten sex toys in the mail in August 2018. (BigMouse108/Adobe Stock)

Mysterious packages can be a scary thing. You get something you didn’t order and you are a little more hesitant when opening it.

The UPEI Student Union has gotten used to receiving strange things in the mail they didn’t order.

Sarah MacEachern is the Vice President of Student Life with the UPEISU. She has opened some of the packages.

“Well, to be blunt, a lot of them contain sex toys.”

That’s right. Opening the packages, members of the student union were greeted with stiff rubber penises and elegantly crafted silicone vaginas.

“It’s been an issue or a blessing, depending on how you look at it,” says MacEachern.



MacEachern isn’t sure, but she has a theory as to why this mysterious mail is showing up.

“We called Amazon and tried to track it down. We think we are just the lucky ones and we get to experience this fun. It is always fun to get a package in the mail daily not knowing what it is going to be. It might be some strategic plan by some operations manager who thinks that the university needs to sample more of these things.”

The SU has received other random things like earphones and tripods and have taken some of those products home, but MacEachern said no one has taken any sex toys home.

“We haven’t lost any of the sex toys yet, they are all accounted for. We got a lip plumper back in the summer and that one was definitely taken advantage of.”



The last shipment of sex toys the SU received was back in August.

“Over the summer we got 10 or 11 of them, which is a higher quantity than normal in such a short period of time.”

The sex toy issue isn’t a major problem for the SU. MacEachern said there are bigger issues to deal with.

“The only issue I can see is we might run out of storage space for these things, because we don’t know how to put them to use. As of now, it is not an issue, moving forward I hope they continue coming.”

Another unique product that stood out to the student union was a scuba mask, MacEachern said.

“It’s not just a snorkel and everything, it is a high tech scuba mask. We looked it up online and it priced at almost $200.”

UPEI isn’t alone in receiving packages that contain sex toys.

CBC reported the RCMP in Thunder Bay, Ont. were investigating after strange deliveries were made to Lakehead University Student Union in February 2018.

So, the UPEISU isn’t the only one receiving good vibes anonymously.

CBC reported that Amazon is concerned about the electronic and sex toy shipments as well and are uncertain how sellers are getting their product to student unions.

The article also said more than 10 student unions have received up to 35 unsolicited Amazon packages between the fall of 2017 and February 2018.