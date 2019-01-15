January 15, 2019
Candidates for Executive Election Revealed

By: Allison O’Brien

The candidates for the UPEISU’s executive election have been announced. Two of three positions will go uncontested.

There will be a candidates debate on Thursday, January 24th at The Fox and Crow at 5pm. Voting will take place on Tuesday, January 29th and Wednesday, January 30th via myUPEI. Inquiries or complaints relating to the election can be directed to Michael Ferguson at cro@upeisu.ca.

During the voting period, students will also vote in a referendum to either approve or disapprove the UPEISU’s updated constitution. To successfully approve the constitution, a majority of voters must vote in support of the changes, with a minimum 10% voter turnout.

Here is the full list of candidates:

President:

  • Emma Drake

Vice President Academic & External:

  • Sweta Daboo

Vice President Student Life:

  • Tessa Rogers
  • Sam MacAdam
