‘It’s gonna be a party’ with The Reklaws this Friday night

By: Allison O’Brien



Composed of brother-and-sister duo Jenna and Stuart Walker, The Reklaws began to turn heads in 2012 when they were awarded the CCMA Discovery Artist title. Since then, they have experienced colossal success with their single “Long Live the Night” attaining the title of most streamed song in all of Canadian country music history last year. (The Boot)

Someone hand me a Rev and take me to the nearest field party so I can lose my shoes while singing lyrics about Chevrolet trucks and blue jeans next to a massive bonfire.

That’s the kind of feeling you’ll get while listening to Canadian country pop pair The Reklaws this Friday, January 18 in the W.A. Murphy Student Centre at UPEI.

This will be the second time The Reklaws perform in PEI after sharing the stage with Luke Bryan at last year’s Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

“I think what we really took away from that [CBMF], was how amazing the people are there. They were so our cup of tea, they were just ready to have a good time, and it felt like we were going home,” says Jenna Walker, one half of the brother-sister duo.



“It just felt like a big family reunion, it was really cool,” says Jenna Walker about The Reklaw’s experience at Cavendish Beach Music Festival last year. (@cavendishbeachmusic on Instagram)

One highlight from the festival for Stuart Walker was enjoying a lobster supper at 1:00am in Cavendish following their performance.

“We went to a bar after the show and all of us got the lobster dinner, like a full-on lobster. It was the best thing I’ve eaten all year.”

The siblings say they pulled from their experiences growing up on an adventure farm in Cambridge, Ontario and later attending the University of Guelph to create their sound.

“Everything was so new, we were away from the farm, we were meeting new people, listening to new music. I think it was just an epic time in our lives,” says Jenna Walker.



“We feel like we connect with those fans the best, we kind of speak the same languages. It was just such an epic time, you just live for those moments, you know?” says Jenna Walker while talking about the university experience. (@thereklaws on Instagram)

As for what to expect this Friday night? The Reklaws say it’s going to be a party.

“It’s going to be so fun. We’re just excited to see those people that have been fans of us and have been cheering us on for so long. We just wanna make sure they have a wonderful night.”

Check out the event page here.