Catching up with Osheaga’s Milk & Bone

By: Chelsea Perry



Montreal’s Milk & Bone create melodies that are both dreamy and harrowing. (Wonderland Magazine Photo)

Two-time Polaris nominee Milk & Bone (Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin) dropped Deception Bay back in February, and kids, it will haunt you and move you. The Montreal duo is coming to Charlottetown on November 21st, and you’d best save the date.

The girls met while studying jazz theory in Montreal after high school, and formed a tightly-knit bond which echoes through their work. When they first started making music, Laurence readily quips that they were young and naive, jumping into the industry after a weekend of brainstorming at Camille’s cottage in the woods. However, it didn’t take long for Montreal to recognize the raw talent possessed by the two.

Besides playing at Osheaga this past year, Milk & Bone have also opened for Lorde and Cyndi Lauper.

Distinguishing themselves from the electro-pop genre with dreamy harmonies and lilting synths, they address heavy themes of lust and love in their latest album, elucidating character and stylistic development.

“There’s typically so much stress and pressure associated with the second album,” Laurence said. “We really took the time to do things well and take risks, and we felt confident.”

“This album was very raw and real for us both, and paints a picture of us during the year we spent writing and recording. We see a lot of growth, but Milk & Bone is still there.”

Milk & Bone will be performing at The Mack on November 21st. Tickets start at $20, and can be bought from the Confederation Centre Box Office.