This Haunted Isle: Open Call for Submissions

By: Chelsea Perry

Rolling hills, white expanses of sand, and wistful red-haired orphans are the stuff of vacationers’ dreams, and what brings in the green for PEI tourism.

Come October, as nature’s palette transitions from vibrancy to hypnotic melancholy, many Islanders take delight in recalling the ghosts and old haunts that allegedly roam this gentle island.

If I could choose one holiday to celebrate year round, I would totally choose Halloween. The spooky aesthetic is a lifestyle, kids, and I wholeheartedly embrace it. I know some people find the whole ghost-hunting thing to be childish and unscientific, but hey, if there’s one time of year that I will encourage irrational thinking, it’s Halloween. Let your mind wander a little.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, this post is an open call for submissions. Share with me your creepiest, unexplained, ghostly encounters. No story is too bizarre.

As well, if there is enough interest, I want to take a trip to the most haunted spots on PEI and document my experiences. An ode to Buzzfeed Unsolved, if you will. If you have a spot that you think I should add to my list, kindly let me know and I’ll do my best to get there.

You can contact me by email at cperry2@upei.ca, by cell at 902-432-4821, or drop a comment on the post.

Model: Kathleen Chandler