By: Scott Grant

On Monday, January 15th at 7:00 P.M. or so, I decided to venture into the world of purchasing followers for my social media accounts. For this experiment I decided to use my Instagram, because who doesn’t want more Instagram followers?

Forty-five minutes into the experiment, only one account had followed me. I thought either this was a scam or it takes a while. I was worried that I wasted $12.77 and I’m not going to get 1000 followers but rather a single follower.

I went to bed not knowing if I’d been scammed and about to lose all the money in my bank account.

I woke up the next morning and checked my phone, curious to see if I had any new followers. I had no notifications, but I realized I had turned off my IG notifications. I went to my account and saw I had 100 new followers and thought to myself: “okay, that’s something.” I checked my profile and saw that I had gained 1003 followers in total. I laughed.

I posted the results on Snapchat, and I got numerous replies asking “is it real?” and “did you actually buy followers?” and my favourite “How? And do the accounts seem real?”

Well, it’s real folks, the accounts seem real but are more or less fake. They aren’t gonna like your pictures and they won’t go away and unfollow you, unless, of course, you block them. I have decided that from now on, I will only be buying people likes and followers as gifts. Gotta help the homies gain that clout.