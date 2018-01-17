By: Nathan Hood

The nomination period for the UPEISU presidential byelection closed on Tuesday, January 16th and Chelsea Perry, a first-year political science student, and fifth-year political science student Justin Clory are the sole candidates for the position.

The post of president was vacated last week when former president Hammad Ahmed abruptly resigned.

Both candidates will face off in a debate moderated by The Cadre on January 22nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm at The Wave.

Voting will occur on Tuesday, January 23rd and Wednesday, January 24th. The new president will be sworn in at Council’s January 28th meeting.

Perry’s Facebook event page can be found here and Clory’s page can be found here.

The Cadre will have more coverage as the election unfolds.