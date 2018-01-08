By: Nathan Hood

Hammad Ahmed, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the UPEI Student Union, has resigned, according to a release published by the SU.

The release includes a copy of Ahmed’s resignation letter, which is dated January 7th, 2018. The letter reads:

“Dear UPEI Student Union Council,

Please accept this letter as official notice of my resignation from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the UPEI Student Union, effective immediately. I truly regret any inconvenience this might cause.

I want to thank the organization and its membership for the tremendous opportunity to have served in this position.

Sincerely,



Hammad Ahmed,

President & CEO

UPEI Student Union”

No reason was provided for the resignation.

Byelection to Determine New President

Taya Nabuurs, the current Vice President Academic & External, will become the interim president until a new president can be elected through a byelection. The successful candidate would hold the position until April 30th, 2018.

Zak Jarvis, the Chair of Council, told The Cadre that the executive committee would like to call an extraordinary meeting to approve the dates for the byelection as soon as possible and expects the meeting to be held early in the week.

The Cadre will provide further updates as this story develops.