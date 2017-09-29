Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and that means many of us will be celebrating and sharing great moments with our loved ones. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on and appreciate the blessings in our lives. It is also an opportunity to give back to the local community.

The UPEI Business Society is currently organizing their annual food drive. This year, all products will be collected and donated to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry of Charlottetown. It has been a tradition of The Business Society’s for over a decade, to focus its efforts on collecting food for a worthy cause.

The food drive begins in October. Donation boxes will be placed outside of several classrooms in McDougall Hall. Anything you can afford to spare is most appreciated. Last year, The Business Society collected more than 650 non-perishable food items to donate to the UPEI Chaplaincy Center.

The Business Society endeavors to enrich the lives of students, both socially and academically. This food drive is one of the several initiatives of the Business Society that gives students the opportunities to volunteer and make a positive change in their community.

Keep an eye out for more information about the food drive by following the Business Society on Instagram and Facebook.

Any inquiries can be sent to upeibusinesssociety@gmail.com

By: Daniel Timen