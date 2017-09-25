The UPEI Student Union has released the list of candidates who are running in its fall election. This year we will see 30 students competing for 14 positions. Voting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3rd and Wednesday, October 4th. Results will be announced on October 4th at The Wave, estimated time for results is 9:45 pm.
This will be the first year in which Campus Login is not used as the voting platform; instead, students will vote via SimplyVoting. When students log on to myUPEI on voting days there will be a link which will redirect them to the new voting site. New features on SimplyVoting include photos of each candidate and descriptions of why each candidate is running.
The Cadre will have further coverage on the election as it happens.
The following is the list of candidates provided to the Cadre:
Accessibility Representative
- Haley O’Connor
Arts Representative (2)
- Carter Smith
- Megan McNeill
- Kari Kruse
- Annor Akosua
- Sarah MacDonald
- Cole Poirier
- Scott Grant
Business Representative
- Alexander MacKinnon
- Jose Barros
Education Representative
- Tristan LeClair
Engineering Representative
- Iker Zulbaran
First Year Representative
- Emma (Lou) Schraeder
- Muskan Zaidi
Grad Senate Representative
- Rachel Kays
Grad Student Representative
- Laura Young
- Ashley McKibbon
Health & Wellness Representative
- Jose Alejandro Gonzalez
- Tiruv Giri
- Amy Rix
International Student Representative
- Jaidene Webbe
- Ngo Van
- Cadrea Davis
- Caroline Simoes Correa
Mathematical & Computational Sciences Representative
- Kareem Abulez
- Connor Mayhew
- Stephanie Cairns
Residence Representative
- Rudolph Aswad
- Billie Mackay
Veterinary Medicine Representative
- Samantha Begin
By: Lorelei Kenny & Nathan Hood
