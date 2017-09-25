The UPEI Student Union has released the list of candidates who are running in its fall election. This year we will see 30 students competing for 14 positions. Voting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3rd and Wednesday, October 4th. Results will be announced on October 4th at The Wave, estimated time for results is 9:45 pm.

This will be the first year in which Campus Login is not used as the voting platform; instead, students will vote via SimplyVoting. When students log on to myUPEI on voting days there will be a link which will redirect them to the new voting site. New features on SimplyVoting include photos of each candidate and descriptions of why each candidate is running.

The Cadre will have further coverage on the election as it happens.

The following is the list of candidates provided to the Cadre:

Accessibility Representative

Haley O’Connor

Arts Representative (2)

Carter Smith

Megan McNeill

Kari Kruse

Annor Akosua

Sarah MacDonald

Cole Poirier

Scott Grant

Business Representative

Alexander MacKinnon

Jose Barros

Education Representative

Tristan LeClair

Engineering Representative

Iker Zulbaran

First Year Representative

Emma (Lou) Schraeder

Muskan Zaidi

Grad Senate Representative

Rachel Kays

Grad Student Representative

Laura Young

Ashley McKibbon

Health & Wellness Representative

Jose Alejandro Gonzalez

Tiruv Giri

Amy Rix

International Student Representative

Jaidene Webbe

Ngo Van

Cadrea Davis

Caroline Simoes Correa

Mathematical & Computational Sciences Representative

Kareem Abulez

Connor Mayhew

Stephanie Cairns

Residence Representative

Rudolph Aswad

Billie Mackay

Veterinary Medicine Representative

Samantha Begin

By: Lorelei Kenny & Nathan Hood