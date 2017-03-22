Gone Writing: Hope you are doing the same!

So here we are, a whole week later, and what a week it’s been! I’ve been slugging through some pretty deep essay-writing quagmire, hanging with my friends, and scrambling to put together a couple of summer job applications. I imagine things are about the same with you, too. And they say Millennials are lazy ingrates. Mmmm hmmm. I beg to differ. A university degree is no walk in the park, day at the beach, night on the town . . . pick your time & place.

But I digress. This week, I have no grammatical words of wisdom for you, only this: keep on doing you, especially if that you comes to the Writing Centre on a regular basis. If you haven’t been in to see us yet, it’s not too late to start a good habit. We are always (especially) happy to see new faces in our funky, comfy space.

A quick review of the essentials:

The WC is located in RL 274. You can’t miss us! We are the big glassed-in room at the back of the Library Learning Commons.

You make an appointment by dropping by the WC. Sign-up sheets are posted next to the door. Don’t be discouraged if appointments appear to be all booked; we often get last-minute cancellations or no-shows. So keep checking in with us.

Our hours:

Monday & Tuesday: 10-5

Wednesday & Thursday: 10-7

Friday: 10-3

Saturday & Sunday: 12-4

Okay. I’ve really got to get back to the grindstone, as do you. But take courage, my writerly friends. Concentrate on small tasks instead of getting overwhelmed by the big picture. Practice some self-care by taking time to go for a walk, laughing with a friend, or making something really tasty for dinner. Get a good night’s sleep. And tomorrow, tomorrow, and tomorrow do come by and see us!

In writing solidarity,

G. Graphite