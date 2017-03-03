Besides selecting who will run the SU ship come September, there’s one more decision students have to make. It is regarding changes to the by-laws and the Constitution of the UPEI SU. In order to answer the question with ample information, they are enjoined to read and understand the rationale behind it.
Question: Are you in favour of amending and simplifying the UPEI SU Constitution?
Rationale: The changes include some changes to processes outlined in the Constitution, as well as moving some elements to the by-laws for greater flexibility.
Amendments include:
- Further clarification/formal expansion of Council’s role;
- Moving role description to the by-laws;
- Ability to excuse absences from counting toward impeachment, particularly in cases where such absences are related to academic requirements;
- Gender-neutral language;
- Ability for Council to amend the Constitution in the event that a section conflicts with relevant legislation;
- Moving changes to fees other than the membership fee to the Finance By-laws so that we can more adequately describe and amend the processes for each;
- Having Constitution and By-law amendments come into effect immediately, rather than after seven days.
- Processes/items are controlled by groups external to the SU (i.e. Board of Governors/Senate membership) have been removed.
Don’t forget to vote via Campus Login on the 7th and 8th of March, 2017.
