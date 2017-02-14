The Cadre reached out to twelve couples within UPEI’s administration, faculty, and staff, and of those twelve couples, five agreed to participate. We are very thankful to these couples for willingly putting themselves under the spotlight. It’s more clear than ever before that the UPEI staff has much to offer both inside and outside the classroom.

Relationships require dedication, focus, and work. Let’s face it, we the students are young and full of foolish blood; we have a thousand things on the go and we are bound to let something slip. Don’t let that be your significant other! Take the advice of these profs who have successfully sustained healthy, fun relationships for years.

Eva Kovacic and Scott Lee —Modern Languages Department (French)

How long have you been together: We met in Grad school at Western University in London, Ontario. We got married at St. Dunstan’s Basilica in Charlottetown ten years ago.

Advice: Laugh! Have a sense of humor and don’t take yourself too seriously. Recognize the gift you are to each other and be grateful in good times and hard times.

Lisa Chilton & James Moran —History Department

How long have you been together: ———

Advice: Relationships work better if you both try to be respectful and empathetic. When you think you have a good relationship going, don’t take it for granted. Don’t take yourself too seriously. And, keep your sense of humor intact!

“Lisa and James in Venezuela, 1986.”

Nick Krouglicof and Amy Hsiao — School of Sustainable Design Engineering

How long have you been together: We have known each other for 14 years.

Some relationship advice: My husband and I cherish each day with each other, we value good talks, and we find the humor and fun in everything we do. Now, if you meant “what would we tell our younger selves about relationships?”, Nick would have some funny things to say and I would say, “Take the time to be independent, study well and work hard, love who you are, seek to understand, and glean the good from every experience and relationship.”

“Could’ve been a Valentine’s Day actually, taken at The Vault, which is now The Merchant Tavern, in St. John’s, Newfoundland.”

Gerald Wandio & Shannon Murray —English Department

How long have you been together: We met in a grad seminar on John Milton’s poetry in 1983, and we became close friends the next year, but we only started dating in 1985. We married in 1988.

Some relationship advice: Our advice to any couple is to be polite to each other. We’re always shocked at how many couples behave more politely to strangers than they do to the ones they love. And don’t badmouth your partner in public!

“Gordes in the south of France, where we went for an academic conference last July.”

Richard Kurial & Erica Stanley – History / International Relations Office

How long have you been together: We have been together for 5 years now.

Advice: We will sum up by offering a very old quote of Matthew Prior: “Be to her [his] virtues very kind, be to her [his] faults a little blind”.