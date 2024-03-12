Volleyball: Feb. 23 & Basketball: Feb. 26

Team Vibes United. From L to R: Hosny Khder, Osaniga Efosa, Mohamed Amine, Yann Nkunda (Captain) and Esla Angbazo. Photo credit: Wanhar Aziz.

In a riveting volleyball showdown, the five-man squad, Vibes United, triumphed over the six-man team, Spiked Punch. Despite being one player short, Vibes United showcased remarkable teamwork and resilience. Captain Yann Nkunda led by example, delivering crucial plays and inspiring his team. The match was a nail-biter, with both teams locked in a fierce battle.

However, strategic play from Vibes United turned the tide in their favour.

Esla Angbazo and Mohamed Amine capitalized on these strategies, piercing through Spiked Punch’s defences. The second set was a testament to Vibes United’s unyielding spirit as they rallied back, overcoming pressure, and securing a victory that seemed almost out of reach. This win highlighted the power of determination, proving that even when outnumbered, unity and grit could lead to triumph.