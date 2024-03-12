SU UPEI Campus Building Review

W.A. Murphy Student Centre in February. All photos taken by Devon Thistle.

W.A. Murphy Student Centre or The UPEI Student Union Building, called and known by many as simply the “SU” building, is one of the more popular meeting grounds on campus. This is for good reason, as its open-concept layout, pleasurable and ample seating, and access to cafes make it a great place to sit and catch up with friends.

While the building can get wet, dirty, and cold with the never-ending foot traffic, UPEI janitorial staff can be seen almost regularly sweeping and mopping floors to counteract these issues. Compared to many other buildings in its direct vicinity, the UPEI Student Union building is still relatively new, being built in 2022 from the remains of “The Barn”, to house the UPEI Student Union and operate as a meeting spot for students and staff alike.

For these purposes, the structure works very well, as the Student Union on the second level of the building is always welcoming and open to walk-ins, and the large number of students always inside the structure must mean that its reputation as a central hub of student life is not in doubt.

A large reason for many students inside the SU building is in part due to the presence of two of the five eateries located on campus. These are the national chain of Tim Horton’s, and the campus-exclusive business of The Fox and Crow.

Both provide an atmosphere of comfort, with the likes of Tim Horton’s being louder and busier of the two. If it was not for Tim Horton’s, the daily use of the UPEI Student Union building I am sure would drop dramatically, as in peak class hours, the line-up for a coffee and a snack can find itself outside the café and into the breezeway portion of the building. In addition to the existence of cafes in the building, it is also home to UPEI’s bookstore, a one-stop shop for UPEI merchandise, textbooks, and study supplies.

Lauren Dube, a student on campus, finds herself in the UPEI Student Union building quite often. When asked why she prefers this building to study and socialize over others, she had this to say:

“I don’t know exactly why if I’m being honest. Places like the library would probably be quieter and easier to study in, but I always end up coming here. I guess it may be the easy access to food and coffee from Timmies (Tim Hortons) and the Fox and Crow, and I enjoy the lively atmosphere that the building gives, even when I want to study. I don’t know, it’s really just my default place right now.

Lauren Dube isn’t wrong. The atmosphere that the SU Building offers is special, especially contrasted with the quieter nature of most other campus buildings. It can be a nice feeling to study and socialize where the volume of your voice has no repercussions, and you have the chance of bumping into someone you know or have met before. It’s for these reasons that I give the UPEI Student Building an 8/10. While the building itself can be dirty, cold, and overcrowded with the popularity of Tim Hortons, the atmosphere is pleasant, lively, and inviting, and that’s what you look for in a building like a Student Centre on any campus.