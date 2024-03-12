UPEI MSA’s Bake Sale: Sweet Sparks Community Spirit

Muslim Student Association (MSA) bake sale. Photo provided by MSA.

The University of Prince Edward Island’s (UPEI) Muslim Student Association (MSA) recently hosted a charming bake sale that drew enthusiastic participation from both students and faculty. “I’d say I was happy with how it turned out,” shared Muslim Student Association, led by President Mahmoud Ahmed Elmoslemany.

“We received a lot of support from both faculty and students, and everyone was complimenting the desserts. If people want another chance to try these desserts, we’ll be making more for the Ramadan Iftars Insha’Allah.”

Ramadan Iftars are the meals consumed by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. This meal is significant as it marks the breaking of the fast that is held from dawn to sunset each day throughout this holy month. The term Iftar comes from the Arabic word ‘futoor’ which means breakfast, symbolizing the break of fast.

With a mouth-watering menu featuring cake pops, cookies, cheesecake, and the highly recommended basbousa, all priced at a student-friendly $2 each, it’s no surprise that the event saw a significant amount in sales. Adding to the culinary delight were vegetable samosas, an excellent savoury complement to the sweet treats, priced at a mere 50 cents each.

The W.A. Murphy Centre, the venue for the bake sale, proved to be an ideal location, luring passersby with the scent of freshly baked goods displayed on their showcase table. But the event was about more than just satisfying sweet tooth cravings. The proceeds from this delightful event are earmarked for funding the installation of solar panels at the local community mosque, Masjid Dar Us Salam.

The funds will also go towards hosting weekly Iftars at UPEI during the upcoming month of Ramadan. The MSA will announce further details about these weekly Iftars at UPEI in due course.

This harmonious blend of community engagement, taste-tempting desserts, and charitable efforts truly underscores the spirit of diversity and generosity at UPEI.

By: Syed Imran,

Managing Editor