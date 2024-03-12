PEI’s Famous 5, from back left, Nancy Guptill, Pat Mella, and Hon. Elizabeth Hubley and front, Hon. Marion Reid, and Hon. Catherine Callbeck, 1993 / B. Simpson?

Happy International Women’s Day to all the inspiring women of Prince Edward Island! As we commemorate this special day, let’s remember that it was a century ago this week when most women on P.E.I. regained their right to vote in provincial elections. This landmark achievement has paved the way for countless others, and today, we celebrate the strides made by women in every sphere of life.

In 1993, an extraordinary event occurred in the province of Prince Edward Island. The PEI Famous Five – Marion Reid, Catherine Callbeck, Pat Mella, Nancy Guptill, and Elizabeth Hubley – held five of the most influential positions in the province. Marion L. Reid served as the Lieutenant Governor, Catherine Callbeck as Premier, Nancy Guptill as Speaker of the House, Pat Mella as the Leader of the Opposition, and Elizabeth Hubley as Deputy Speaker. These women, from different backgrounds and political stripes, made significant contributions to the province, breaking barriers and setting new standards.

Marion L. Reid, the first female Lieutenant Governor of PEI, set a precedent for women in leadership roles. Catherine Callbeck made history as the first woman to be elected as a premier in a general election in Canada. Pat Mella, as the Leader of the Opposition, provided a critical voice in the political landscape. Nancy Guptill, as Speaker of the House, guided legislative procedures with fairness and dignity. Elizabeth Hubley, as Deputy Speaker, supported the smooth running of the legislature.

Their ‘Unhistoric Acts’ have indeed changed and are still changing history. They continue to inspire and lead, making waves in politics, culture, economics, and social achievements.

On this International Women’s Day, let’s honour the achievements of these trailblazers, challenge biases, and advocate for gender equality. Here’s to the women of Prince Edward Island, who continue to shape our world with their courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to progress.

Happy International Women’s Day!

By: Grace Biswas,

Editor-in-Chief