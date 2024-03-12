Brewing Uncertainty: A Café That Teases More Than it Pleases

Samuel’s Cafe renovated, March 2024. Photo couresy of Devon Thistle.

Samuel’s Cafe?, a place taken from us in the middle of first semester finals, has finally returned, but not for long. After four months of renovations and upgrades, Samuel’s officially opened their doors last Monday, March 4th, but announced their closure again on March 7th, citing construction delays as the main reason.

I seem to be in the minority when I speak highly of Samuel’s. While asking students their thoughts on the reopening, what I assumed to be excitement quickly dried up in the endless answers of “huh?”, “what?”, and “oh yeah, that place”. Nevertheless, I did not allow the disinterest of other students to curb my enthusiasm. The supplementary coffee at other cafés can now be retired, as the best cafe? on campus is up and running once more.

However, my first impression of the new and freshly renovated Samuel’s Cafe? is one of denial, disappointment, and sadness. The once large open foyers and ample student seating have been replaced by only a handful of tables, all of which were occupied. The Samuel’s size is now 1/6th of what it once was, and what was visible and welcoming from the breezeway of the library is now hidden from view. While it is important to acknowledge that work is ongoing in the area, the outlook seems bleak.

The cafe? now seems bare, and bland and feels very much like an afterthought by those that headed the renovations. Perhaps the cafe? was experiencing some difficulties attracting students and sales, which could explain the smaller size, creating less of an emphasis inside the library.

While checking out the new Samuel’s, I had a short conversation with Isabella Titus, a student here at UPEI. She agreed with me on several issues that now plague the newly renovated Samuel’s and offered some insight.

She said: “It definitely seems like Samuel’s has downgraded. I mean, I kind of understand. I don’t think it was super popular over the past couple of years, so if the space can be used for bigger and better things, I’m not against that. Still, I enjoy coming here sometimes, and I hate to see how small and cramped it looks to have become.”

Whatever the future has in store for Samuel’s, I hope it is one of success. Judging from the reactions of students across campus and in the library, many do not share my enthusiasm.

Maybe Samuel’s is growing into the role that many students see as, the forgotten cafe?. Nonetheless, I remain optimistic about the future of Samuel’s and will continue to buy and praise the coffee that comes from it. I hope to see an improvement to the layout and feel of Samuel’s once the renovations are completely done and will reserve my final judgment until such time as all renovations have been completed. If there is one positive in the sea of negativity in which I find myself, is that the coffee tastes just as great as when the cafe? closed in December.

This means that Samuel’s has turned more into a “grab-and-go” spot for me than an area to enjoy the atmosphere. Despite this, the new look of Samuel’s is depressing and underwhelming, with the only lasting impact of the new renovations being the coffee burn on the tip of my tongue.

Yet, in the face of all these changes, we hold onto a glimmer of hope. Like waiting for the final act in a play, we anticipate that Samuel’s might yet surprise us with additional enhancements come September. So here’s to Samuel’s – may it rise from the ashes of renovation and reclaim its place in our hearts.

Don’t let us down again, Samuel’s!

By: Devon Thistle,

Managing Editor