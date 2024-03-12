Engineering Success: UPEI Students Mark Their Mark at CEC

Engineering students working on a medical machine. Photo credit: J. Galione from Getty Images Signature.

The University of Prince Edward Island’s (UPEI) Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering (FSDE) students made a significant mark at the Atlantic Engineering Competition (AEC) held at the University of New Brunswick earlier this year. Their outstanding performances secured six UPEI teams a place at the prestigious Canadian Engineering Competition (CEC) in Calgary.

This national-level contest, which took place from 1st to 3rd March, saw competitors from across Canada, including qualifiers from the Atlantic, Western, Ontario, and Quebec Engineering Competitions. Filled with anticipation and excitement, the UPEI engineering students embarked on their journey to Calgary, some driving, others flying, all eager to showcase their potential on the western Canadian stage.

Among the six qualified UPEI teams, two participated in the Innovation Design category, while the remaining teams competed in Senior Design, Parliamentary Debate, Re-Engineering, and Engineering Consulting categories. Despite the UPEI Junior Design team’s stellar performance at the AEC, they unfortunately didn’t qualify for the CEC. Other categories at the CEC that UPEI did not participate in included Communication and Programming.

Despite not winning in any individual category, UPEI celebrated a significant victory by clinching the Engineers Canada award for school spirit. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion demonstrated by UPEI’s engineering students. Brian MacDonald, the VP External of the Engineering Society, expressed his immense pride in the students, stating, “We may not have had any students win their place in their competitions, but honestly this is a big step up from two years ago when my team was the only one from UPEI competing at the AEC.”

By: Syed Imran,

Managing Editor