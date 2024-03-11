A Night of Hope: UPEI’s Relay for Life

UPEI Relay for Life is gearing up to host their fundraising event on March 22nd, from 6 pm to 12 am at the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre. This initiative aims to raise $10K for the Canadian Cancer Society, an organization that provides support to Canadians facing any type of cancer.

While the central focus of the event is a walkathon, attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with live music, karaoke, Zumba, games, and food to keep everyone entertained and engaged.

The UPEI Indian Society has also pledged its support by signing up to participate in the event. Anush Arunachalam, a representative of the society, expressed their enthusiasm: “We at the Indian Cultural Society of UPEI are really excited about joining the Relay for Life. This event is more than just fundraising money; it’s our chance to help fight cancer and stand by those who need our support.”

Luciana Quiroa, the marketing captain of the club, commented on the fulfilling nature of the work: “Every moment spent working on the UPEI Relay for Life fills me with genuine happiness and purpose. Personally, knowing that our efforts are aimed at something greater than ourselves gives the work profound meaning, positively impacting the lives of cancer patients, survivors, and their families is incredibly fulfilling.”

Katelyn MacCaull, the chair of the club, shared her optimism about the event: “I am delighted to lead a team as eager and amazing as my executive captains to bring an event of this size to UPEI and the surrounding community after the effects of COVID impacted the club’s recent years events. Cancer impacts everyone in our community one way or another, I relay for my grandmother, grandfather and aunt as well as anyone impacted by cancer both directly or indirectly. I am more than confident in our ability to reach and exceed our fundraising goal and for this event to become an annual event at our university for years to come that students and community members look forward to each year.”

The Relay for Life at UPEI previously conducted a fundraiser in 2022, which was held online due to the pandemic. Their last in-person relay took place in 2018; thus, the society aims to revive this tradition at UPEI. Since its inception, the club has raised an impressive $46,000.

By: Syed Imran,

Managing Editor