Snow Day Diplomacy: Model UN Conference Transforms Blizzard Setback into Virtual Success

As the snowstorm swept through the province, disrupting the rhythm of daily life, the Model United Nations (MUN) Conference at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) faced an unexpected challenge. Amidst the flurry of snowflakes, the MUN team, led by dedicated chairs, brightly showcased the true spirit of diplomacy and collaboration as they navigated the storm with unwavering resilience and adaptability.

The first day of the conference, Friday, Feb. 2, unfolded seamlessly, with delegates engaging in passionate debates and forging alliances to address pressing global issues. However, as the snowstorm intensified overnight, casting doubt on the conference’s continuity, the MUN team’s swift and decisive action ensured the event persevered.

On the morning of Saturday, Feb. 3, 7:05 am, the university announced a delay in opening until noon, with further updates scheduled for 10:30 am. Demonstrating remarkable coordination, the MUN team swiftly responded at 7:37 am, informing all participants of the delay and providing a revised itinerary reflecting the time change.

Despite the worsening weather conditions, the team remained vigilant, monitoring updates from the university. At 9:58 am, the university declared a full-day closure, prompting the MUN team to make the difficult decision to cancel the in-person conference for the day.

With resolute determination, the MUN team immediately communicated their decision to participants at 11:03 am, announcing the transition to an online format the following day at 9:30 am.

This rapid adjustment showcased the team’s agility and commitment to ensuring the continuity of the conference despite external challenges.

On Sunday morning, Feb. 4, as the virtual conference commenced, the MUN team exemplified professionalism and adaptability, seamlessly transitioning the debates and discussions to an online platform. Despite fewer participants in attendance compared to the first day, the passion and intensity of the debates remained palpable, with each committee and their chairs facilitating engaging discussions in respective breakout rooms, maintaining the fervour of the debates from the first day.

The MUN team’s dedication to upholding the principles of diplomacy and cooperation never wavered. From navigating technical challenges to facilitating meaningful dialogue, the chairs exhibited exemplary leadership, ensuring the conference concluded on a high note.

As the snowstorm intensified and delegates bid farewell to their virtual counterparts, the UPEI Model UN’s success in adversity served as a shining example of resilience and the power of collective effort.

Written by Anthonia Bebiem