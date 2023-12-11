Snowflakes pirouette

The hearth is warm, but outside lies the cold,

Nature’s breath, crisp and bold.

Winter has arrived, swift and unannounced,

Its icy fingers, the landscape has trounced.

Gone are the days of lingering light,

Replaced by endless, star-filled nights.

The once vibrant hues of fall’s grand show,

Now sleep beneath a quilt of snow.

Oh, how quickly the seasons shift,

Time, relentless, continues its drift.

Yet within the heart, memories reside,

Of sunlit days, the summer’s pride.

So, let us embrace the winter’s chill,

Find beauty in its quiet, its still.

For as fast as winter has come to pass,

So too will it fade, like shadows on glass.

-Alayna Gibbs