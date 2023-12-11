In Search for home

I yearn to discover my Home
So all I can do is roam
But it’s nowhere, and it’s everywhere
And so I may never find it anywhere.
What defines Home in this array?
Is it a sole entity, or a loved person’s sway?
I may find it in every place I’ve drawn
I may find it in every soul at dawn
When our hearts are wandering aimlessly
And gaze at each other beautifully
It might just be a mystic embrace
That leaves no trace.
I may never find that sacred place
But I will slowly find its rooms in space
Awaiting me to knock on their door
And do nothing but explore.
-Salsabil Mohammed Said
