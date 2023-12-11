In Search for home

I yearn to discover my Home

So all I can do is roam

But it’s nowhere, and it’s everywhere

And so I may never find it anywhere.

What defines Home in this array?

Is it a sole entity, or a loved person’s sway?

I may find it in every place I’ve drawn

I may find it in every soul at dawn

When our hearts are wandering aimlessly

And gaze at each other beautifully

It might just be a mystic embrace

That leaves no trace.

I may never find that sacred place

But I will slowly find its rooms in space

Awaiting me to knock on their door

And do nothing but explore.

-Salsabil Mohammed Said