Crack!

Opened the skull.

The doctors examined closely,

A mess!

Some blue,

Some red,

Some green

And a few pale and numb.

Pointless were they,

Clueless of the chaos

That had smothered it.

But, deep,

Deep beneath laid

The last tinge of Love,

Unseen,

Untouched,

Unexplained!!

-Chinnu Tom