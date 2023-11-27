Celebrating Diversity: UPEI Diwali sets a new standart

The UPEI Indian Society partnered with the UPEI Dance Club, UPEI Kerela Foundation (UKF), and the UPEI World United Service (WUSC) to host a grand Diwali party last Friday, November 17th at the W.A. Murphy Centre. Diwali is one of the most significant cultural celebrations each year. It’s the time of year when victory over light, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil is celebrated. The festivity serves as a platform for families to spread joy, laughter and promote unity. The UPEI Indian Society has done a splendid job ensuring that the Indian students at UPEI feel at home by bringing the national festivities to the university.

The celebration showcased the vibrant dresses of the students alongside flamboyant décor at the event venue, Macmillan Hall. The party was from 7 pm to 11 pm, jam-packed with activities for students to try out. This included snacks, a dance show by the UPEI Dance Club and UKF, a Henna Station, and much more. The party concluded with an open dance floor for students to dance as the DJ blasted Bollywood music.

UPEI Dance Club selfie at the event. Photo provided by The UPEI Indian Society.

Prabhatha Meduri said that Diwali has enriched her university life by adding another Indian touch as this is one of my favourite festivals to celebrate.

“The Diwali party at UPEI was an absolute hit! The stellar performances and the electrifying DJ night made it an unforgettable celebration. Kudos to the UPEI Indian Society for putting together such a fantastic event!”, Ayesha Zubiya Khanum, a first-year business major, shared.

The students also appreciated the idea of collaborating with different clubs to pool resources for a magnificent event. “It was a highly successful occasion, showcasing our culture to the audience. Collaborating with another club and providing them a platform added to the greatness of the evening, and we all had a fantastic time,” said Temith Raj Govindaraju, a UPEI international student.

From L to R: 1) Henna booth. 2) Participants taking photo at the photo booth.Photos provided by The UPEI Indian Society.

The Event promoted Inclusivity and Hospitality:

Abhansh Kakkar, a Physics Student, also applauded the UPEI Indian Society for promoting inclusivity. He said, “An event that was a celebration of arguably the biggest festival in India, but also upheld the desi feeling of being welcoming and inclusive of all.”

Kudos to the Executives:

“I am aware and I’ve seen how hard the members worked to promote and build the hype for this event. I’m glad to see that the event delivered on all fronts when it came to dance, songs, food, and overall entertainment. I am confident that the UPEI Indian Society will continue to deliver and light up the campus for more events that are to come!”, said Hriday Nair who is a final-year Psychology student.

UPEI Indian Society Team Executives. Photo provided by The UPEI Indian Society.

A Proud Moment for UPEI’s Indian Students:

Hariday Nair also commented, “Being a UPEI student for almost fout years, I felt proud and honored to be present at the Indian Cultural Society’s first event, Prakasa.” The UPEI Indian students were pleased to see their cultural presence being showcased to other students.

UKF President Nayana Sunila said she’s pleased to have been a part of the Diwali event orchestrated by the Indian Society, characterized by dynamic dance performances and a kaleidoscope of colours.

“This event is a testament to collaborative efforts between the UPEI Kerala Federation, the Dance Club, and the World University of Canada. Jointly hosting such events highlights the significance of cultivating an inclusive environment that embraces diverse cultures on campus and facilitates global connections. It is indeed an honor to play a role in enhancing this culturally enriching experience for the UPEI community.”

“We wanted to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where members of diverse backgrounds can share experiences, explore and learn regional traditions, and find a sense of belonging away from home,” shared The UPEI Indian Society’s President, Diya Dansinghani.

“Our goal was to create an evening that not only celebrated Diwali but also promoted unity, diversity, and the beauty of cultural exchange. I felt truly blessed to have an exceptional and dedicated team, along with the collaboration of other clubs, to make this event a success. The turnout exceeded our expectations, and we are eagerly looking forward to planning the next gathering with everyone!”

Overall, the event has certainly raised the bar as a standard for other clubs and societies to showcase their cultural brilliance within UPEI. The Cadre’s readers and the UPEI community eagerly await the next cultural event that our international student societies will be hosting at UPEI.

By Syed Imran