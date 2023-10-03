UPEI Graduate Student Aims to Save PEI Potato Fields through AI

In the heart of Prince Edward Island, amidst the potato fields that define our

community, something remarkable is quietly coming to life.

Picture a modest robot, unassumingly winding its way through the

rows of potato plants. It’s not a scene from a sci-fi flick; it’s the brainchild of

Charan Preet Singh, a driven Master’s student in Sustainable Design

Engineering at UPEI.

For years, local farmers have battled the Potato Virus Y (PVY), a menace that

threatens their potato

yield. Such threats have grown exponentially, worrying

the PEI Potato farmers. Faced with this challenge, Charan took it upon

himself to make a difference. Collaborating with the Potato Board of PEI and

guided by the visionary Aitazaaz Farooque, Interim Dean of the School of

Climate Change and Adaptation, he set out to create something truly

groundbreaking.

The idea was elegantly simple: craft a robot armed with cameras and artificial

intelligence to pinpoint

even the slightest signs of PVY. But behind this

simplicity was a world of complexity. Charan spent PEI’s brief summers

collecting invaluable data, partnering with local farmers, and venturing into

New Brunswick. His goal? Gathering over 100,000 images, essential for

training the robot’s perceptive eye via Machine Learning algorithms.

As the robot took shape after through ideation and design process, it

became more than a marvel of mechanics. It became a testament to human

imagination, a blend of technology and practicality. With its trio cameras, it

could assess three rows of potatoes while cruising at 5 kilometers per hour.

This unassuming machine wasn’t here to replace human effort; it was here to

amplify it.

At its core, Charan’s project has been a potato-saver. It doesn’t just spot

infected crops; it highlights them, giving our farmers precise locations within

the field. It’s a tool that empowers, making the challenging task of roguing—

removing the infected plants—more manageable and efficient.

Consequently, it would maximize the potato yield as it speeds and simplifies

the rouging process.

Charan dreams of a future where his project doesn’t just identify problems; it

solves them autonomously. Envision a world where these robots

independently remove the infected crops, leaving our PEI potato fields

healthier and more fruitful.

Currently, Charan’s robot stands at the edge of possibility. It’s a work in

progress, a testament to his determination and insight. Final testing is just

around the corner, with a launch anticipated in the summer of 2024.

In our beloved PEI, where the fields echo tales of hard work and

perseverance, Charan’s robot isn’t just a technological feat. It’s a promise—a

promise of a more sustainable future for our agricultural community.

By: Syed Imran

Managing Editor