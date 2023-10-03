CAJ MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

The Canadian Association of Journalists’

mentorship program pairs CAJ members with

established professionals working in radio,

television, digital, and print publications across

the country. The CAJ’s mentorship program

has matched 622 journalists with 224 mentors

since summer 2020.

Student journalists, those starting their career,

and professionals at any career stage looking

to develop new skills are encouraged to apply.

This is a competitive program. While CAJ

strives to pair as many applicants as possible

with mentors, there is far more demand than

their volunteers can meet. For some tips on

strengthening your application, or if you have

questions about the program, please visit

caj.ca/programs/mentorship/

If you are not a CAJ member and the cost of

membership would prohibit you from applying

to the mentorship program, please send them

an email at admin@caj.ca to be considered for

a membership dues bursary to cover part or all

of membership fees. Please note the CAJ

offers reduced membership rates for students

and low-income journalists ranging from

$20-$40.

Applications are now being accepted for the

Fall 2023 round of the mentorship program.

Next intake in Spring of 2024.

Deadline is October 6, 2023.

Apply at caj.ca/programs/mentorship/.