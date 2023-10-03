CAJ MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

The Canadian Association of Journalists’
mentorship program pairs CAJ members with
established professionals working in radio,
television, digital, and print publications across
the country. The CAJ’s mentorship program
has matched 622 journalists with 224 mentors
since summer 2020.
Student journalists, those starting their career,
and professionals at any career stage looking
to develop new skills are encouraged to apply.
This is a competitive program. While CAJ
strives to pair as many applicants as possible
with mentors, there is far more demand than
their volunteers can meet. For some tips on
strengthening your application, or if you have
questions about the program, please visit
caj.ca/programs/mentorship/
If you are not a CAJ member and the cost of
membership would prohibit you from applying
to the mentorship program, please send them
an email at admin@caj.ca to be considered for
a membership dues bursary to cover part or all
of membership fees. Please note the CAJ
offers reduced membership rates for students
and low-income journalists ranging from
$20-$40.
Applications are now being accepted for the
Fall 2023 round of the mentorship program.
Next intake in Spring of 2024.
Deadline is October 6, 2023.
Apply at caj.ca/programs/mentorship/.
