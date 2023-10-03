THANKSGIVING GRATITUDE WITH A TWIST:

10 Playfully Ways You Can Embrace Thankfulness with your family/friends

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while it’s a time for delicious feasts and family gatherings, it’s also an opportunity to cultivate an attitude of gratitude. But who says expressing gratitude has to be all serious and sentimental? We’ve got 10 delightfully witty and playful ways that you can practice gratitude this upcoming Thanksgiving. Get ready to add a dash of humor to your gratitude game!

The Punny Gratitude Game: Gather your friends or family members and challenge each other to come up with the punniest expressions of gratitude. From “I’m ‘grateful’ for the abundance of Dad jokes” to “Thankful for pizza because it’s never too ‘cheesy’ to enjoy,” let the laughter flow while appreciating the little things.

Hilarious Thank-You Notes: Take a twist on traditional thank-you notes by jotting down hilarious and unexpected reasons for being grateful. Express appreciation for your pet’s ability to nap through anything or for the internet’s endless supply of cat videos. Surprise your loved ones with laughter induced gratitude!

Giggle-Inducing Gratitude Jar: Create a gratitude jar and fill it with funny moments or silly things you’re thankful for throughout the day. Whenever you need a boost of joy, reach into the jar and read one of the slips aloud. Prepare for fits of laughter and endless smiles! The Compliment Roast: Gather your closest friends and engage in a friendly compliment roast. Take turns giving hilariously exaggerated compliments to one another, with a touch of good-natured teasing. You’ll be amazed at how laughter and appreciation go hand in hand!

Thankful Treasure Hunt: Hide little notes of gratitude around your house or campus, leading your friends on a wild goose chase to find them. Make the clues as witty and amusing as possible, adding an extra layer of fun to this gratitude-filled adventure!

The Grateful Parody Song Karaoke: Turn popular songs into hilarious parodies of

gratitude! Rewrite the lyrics to express thankfulness for everyday things like pizza, Netflix, or even that one oddly satisfying sound your pencil makes when you sharpen it. Sing your heart out and embrace the laughter that ensues!

Gratitude Pictionary: Put a gratitude spin on the classic game of Pictionary! Draw pictures representing things you’re thankful for, but throw in some unexpected twists and funny interpretations.

See if your friends can decipher your artistic genius!

Thanksgiving Comedy Skit: Gather your friends and put together a humorous skit that revolves

around gratitude. Create amusing characters, witty dialogues, and unexpected twists to make everyone laugh while highlighting the importance of being thankful. It’s showtime for gratitude and giggles!

Gratitude Mad Libs: Bring back the childhood favorite by playing gratitude-themed Mad Libs. Fill in the blanks with silly words and phrases that express appreciation for everything from ice cream truck jingles to the satisfying sound of bubble wrap. Prepare for uncontrollable laughter as you read your hilarious creations aloud!

Funny Gratitude Olympics: Host a Gratitude Olympics event where participants compete in humorous challenges that celebrate gratitude. From the “Thankful Balloon Pop” to the “Silly Gratitude Relay,” let the games begin and laughter reign supreme!

These 10 playful and lighthearted ways to embrace thankfulness will not only make you

laugh but also remind you of the joy and humor that come with appreciating life’s quirky

moments. So gather your friends, embrace the funny side of gratitude, and get ready for a

Thanksgiving filled with laughter, love, and lots of playful appreciation!

By: Grace Biswas

Editor-in-Chief