What’s next after CHAT-GPT?

Chat GPT has revolutionized the AI industry.
From answering questions, writing essays, or
even tackling complex programming codes,
Chat GPT has certainly been a lifesaver for
students. While there are still debates on using
Chat GPT ethically for school work, another
important question arises: what’s next?
Future GPT versions could provide more
personalized and relevant responses to your
questions. Imagine a chatbot that analyzes
your mood based on various factors and
suggests a place to visit to liven your mood. It
might even venture into predicting weather
patterns or sports game outcomes, armed with data analysis. Chat GPT is also being trained to
improve its accuracy as well as ethical
considerations of the responses. We may also
see advanced GPTs assisting us in solving
complex mathematical problems, which isn’t a
feature in the current Chat GPT-4 version.
Nevertheless, it should also be emphasized
that GPT is still a developing technology and
we can’t fully rely on its responses. Being a
Gen Z Geek, it is important to test out these
rising technologies, but never rely on them for
your assignments. Especially if it is a math
assignment.
By: Syed Imran
Managing Editor
PDF: Vol 22, Issue 1
