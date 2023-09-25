What’s next after CHAT-GPT?

Chat GPT has revolutionized the AI industry.

From answering questions, writing essays, or

even tackling complex programming codes,

Chat GPT has certainly been a lifesaver for

students. While there are still debates on using

Chat GPT ethically for school work, another

important question arises: what’s next?

Future GPT versions could provide more

personalized and relevant responses to your

questions. Imagine a chatbot that analyzes

your mood based on various factors and

suggests a place to visit to liven your mood. It

might even venture into predicting weather

patterns or sports game outcomes, armed with data analysis. Chat GPT is also being trained to

improve its accuracy as well as ethical

considerations of the responses. We may also

see advanced GPTs assisting us in solving

complex mathematical problems, which isn’t a

feature in the current Chat GPT-4 version.

Nevertheless, it should also be emphasized

that GPT is still a developing technology and

we can’t fully rely on its responses. Being a

Gen Z Geek, it is important to test out these

rising technologies, but never rely on them for

your assignments. Especially if it is a math

assignment.

By: Syed Imran

Managing Editor

PDF: Vol 22, Issue 1