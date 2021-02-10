Workouts to Feel Better

By Fairouz Gaballa





Sometimes, second semester can more stressful and mentally draining than the first semester. Taking time to yourself, and de-stressing is a healthy way to make sure you are mentally recharged for your classes. De-stressing looks different for everyone, but physical activity is said to improve the levels of serotonin in your brain and make you feel more energized. Here are a few workouts that are home and gym friendly.

A workout to engage the whole body:

2x 40 sec squat – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec burpee – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec push ups – 5 sec rest rest

30 sec rest

2x 40 sec plank – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec mountain climbers – 5 sec

2x 40 sec bicycle crunch – 5 sec rest

Or if you’re feeling hardcore:

6x 1 min jump squat

6x 1 min alternating jump lunge

6x 1 min lateral jump burpee

6x 1 min weighted wallsit

20 sec rest

6x 1 min plank

6x 1 min cross body mountain climbers

6x 1 min dumbbell push-up with row

6x 1 min russian twist with weight

If you don’t have weights, use your textbooks, or a bag of potatoes! Get creative.



A workout to engage the legs:

2x 40 sec squat – 5 sec rest

2x 40 seclunge – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec squat jacks – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec alternating jump lunge – 5 sec rest

If you’re feeling hardcore:

5x 1 min squat

5x 1 min lunge

5x 1 min squat jacks

5x 1 min squat jump in/out

20 sec rest

5x 1 min jump squat

5x 1 min burpee

5x 1 min lateral jump burpee

5x 1 min alternating jump lunge

A workout to engage the upper body:

2x 40 sec russian twist – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec mountain climbers – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec v-ups – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec plank – 5 sec rest

30 sec rest

2x 40 sec bicycle crunch – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec sit ups – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec spsh up – 5 sec rest

2x 40 sec bench press (you can use your couch for this!) – 5 sec rest

If you’re feeling hardcore:

4x 1 min russian twist – 5 sec rest

4x 1 min mountain climbers – 5 sec rest

4x 1 min v-ups – 5 sec rest

4x 1 min plank – 5 sec rest

20 sec rest

4x 1 min bicycle crunch – 5 sec rest

4x 1 min sit ups – 5 sec rest

4x 1 min push up – 5 sec rest

4x 1 min bench press (you can use your couch for this!) – 5 sec rest