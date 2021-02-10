February 14, 2021
Workouts to Feel Better

By Fairouz Gaballa

Sometimes, second semester can more stressful and mentally draining than the first semester. Taking time to yourself, and de-stressing is a healthy way to make sure you are mentally recharged for your classes. De-stressing looks different for everyone, but physical activity is said to improve the levels of serotonin in your brain and make you feel more energized. Here are a few workouts that are home and gym friendly.

A workout to engage the whole body:
2x 40 sec squat – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec burpee – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec push ups – 5 sec rest rest
30 sec rest
2x 40 sec plank – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec mountain climbers – 5 sec
2x 40 sec bicycle crunch – 5 sec rest

Or if you’re feeling hardcore:
6x 1 min jump squat
6x 1 min alternating jump lunge
6x 1 min lateral jump burpee
6x 1 min weighted wallsit
20 sec rest
6x 1 min plank
6x 1 min cross body mountain climbers
6x 1 min dumbbell push-up with row
6x 1 min russian twist with weight

If you don’t have weights, use your textbooks, or a bag of potatoes! Get creative.

A workout to engage the legs:
2x 40 sec squat – 5 sec rest
2x 40 seclunge – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec squat jacks – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec alternating jump lunge – 5 sec rest

If you’re feeling hardcore:
5x 1 min squat
5x 1 min lunge
5x 1 min squat jacks
5x 1 min squat jump in/out
20 sec rest
5x 1 min jump squat
5x 1 min burpee
5x 1 min lateral jump burpee
5x 1 min alternating jump lunge

A workout to engage the upper body:
2x 40 sec russian twist – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec mountain climbers – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec v-ups – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec plank – 5 sec rest
30 sec rest
2x 40 sec bicycle crunch – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec sit ups – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec spsh up – 5 sec rest
2x 40 sec bench press (you can use your couch for this!) – 5 sec rest

If you’re feeling hardcore:
4x 1 min russian twist – 5 sec rest
4x 1 min mountain climbers – 5 sec rest
4x 1 min v-ups – 5 sec rest
4x 1 min plank – 5 sec rest
20 sec rest
4x 1 min bicycle crunch – 5 sec rest
4x 1 min sit ups – 5 sec rest
4x 1 min push up – 5 sec rest
4x 1 min bench press (you can use your couch for this!) – 5 sec rest

